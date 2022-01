This excellent photograph features some of Martongate School’s new starters back in 2014. Do you recognise any of the youngsters who started their learning journey in Class 1? Photo by Paul Atkinson (NBFP PA 1437-23b)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This image by Paul Atkinson features the Bay Primary School’s new recruits for Class RRB. (NBFP PA1438-10a)

The Class RMW new starters at Bay Primary School sit quitely for this image back in 2014. (NBFP PA1438-10b)

Hilderthorpe Infants School’s new starters in 2014, but which class is this? (NBFP PA1437-12b)

Hilderthorpe Infants School’s Blue Class new starters are captured by Paul Atkinson in 2014. (NBFP PA 1437-12a)

This lovely photograph shows the seven new starters at Skipsea School in 2014. (NBFP PA1436-10)

Martongate School’s Class 2 new starters and teachers pose for the photographer in 2014. (NBFP PA 1437-23a)

Burlington Infant School’s morning starters, the Sea Shells class, back in 2014. (NBFP PA 1437-11b)