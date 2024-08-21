Scarborough News readers have their say on plan to convert 122-year-old former chapel into holiday lets
As reported earlier this month, Steve Kirk has applied to convert the building. The application says the holiday lets “will offer an ideally characteristic location for visitors including the North Bay and Open Air Theatre”.
Commenting on the plans, Rudy’s G said: “Oh dear, when will we learn?
“What we don't need is more holiday lets when our young can't afford to buy their own place.
“Spain, Greece and Italy have woken up to the problem. How long before we see ‘No more tourists’ demos I wonder?”
Ken M said: “Would be better to make the flats for locals to live in all the year round!”
Graham W said: “I am sure that the chapel would be a great hit as tourist accommodation. It's not the sort of place young locals would want to live.
“The solar panels would be a great addition and if plain black was chosen, they would not be too noticeable. They certainly look better than a collapsed roof!”
