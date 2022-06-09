Superb snaps showcase Bridlington – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

Aled Jones captures an idyllic scene during a cricket match at Sewerby with Bridlington Bay in the background.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This lovely photo by Gary Sollitt focuses on the long stretch of beach looking towards Bridlington.

Josh Martin’s photograph showcases the superb expanse of beach looking towards the harbour.

Shelagh E Wallace snapped this photo at the Bridlington Kite Festival.

Carol Jackson sent in this great north side shot of Bridlington’s seafront.

Keith Bracken uses the breakers to superb effect in this image.

A family paddle is captured by Gary Sollitt.

Michael Hunt framed this great beachscape on Bridlington’s south side.