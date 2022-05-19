Superb snaps showcased – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

This outstanding photograph of a gannet at RSPB Bempton Cliffs was taken by Sarah Farrar.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected]ridlingtonfreepress.co.uk to be considered for the weekly feature.

This photo, showing the wonderful expanse of Bridlington’s south beach, was taken by holidaymaker Thomas Williams.

Aled Jones focuses on Scarborough’s north side area during a beautiful spring day.

Shelagh E Wallace snapped this image while at Flamborough.

Aled Jones took this image at the Remembrance Garden.

This Bridlington Links image was sent in by Shelagh E Wallace.

This gannets photograph was sent in by Brigid Hutchinson.

Sarah Farrar showcases the majesty of the white cliffs at Bempton on a fine day.