The High Notes column - focusing on Bridlington’s music scene with Michael Mussell: Sunday Sessions go outdoors at the Queens Hotel

Sproose Moose and the Speedholes, fronted by Jamie Hayward (pictured) and Sister Island, are amongst regular acts at the Sunday Sessions. Photo submitted

From the inclusive, personal, and often cozy inside seating which saw performers use their space creatively, to the spacious outdoors under the ever-warming spring sky.

With benches aplenty and the opportunity for all to see the band playing, it’s a must-visit for music lovers of all ages in the Bridlington area.

Return to the beer garden in style by doing so with your favourite song chiming out of the amps from one of the many returning acts that feature consistently at these Sunday Sessions, including Sproose Moose and the Speedholes, fronted by Jamie Hayward and Sister Island.

The session is headed by Jamie Hayward, a prominent figurehead of the open mic night at both the Bull and Sun as well as the Queens.

Hayward said these events are suitable for all ages and is encouraging people to come and play, or even just enjoy the music on offer.

Sound is handled by Bridlington-based music production studio Metalines Studios, with Alex Verda not only managing the sound balance and quality, but also working alongside Poppy Corrigan to capture promotional footage and images of the acts as the acts perform.

The acts at these Open-Mic Nights are often local artists, either solo or band, that play to promote their original music, or covers, with a sense of pride and engagement.

There is little to otherwise convince a newcomer that they are not witnessing a professional act at a small venue, but that isn’t to say there haven’t been professional acts at these Sunday Sessions.

In February there was a feature of upcoming artist Vegan Queen V, playing an assortment of new tracks to promote her upcoming debut album.