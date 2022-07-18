The High Notes column with Michael Mussell: Bunker of Zion show to bring joy at St John’s Burlington Church

‘Bunker of Zion’ features incredible international artists who have collaborated with Bridlington women to create the show.

‘Bunker of Zion’ features incredible international artists who have collaborated with Bridlington women to create the show, putting the town on the map via this high-profile national tour.

Featuring Zimbabwean music and dance, the show is joyful and colourful, with bouncing rhythms, acrobatics, and breakdance.

Lead artist John Pfumojena– also known as John Falsetto in the music industry, is a well-established musician, performer, writer, and composer, having worked in both theatre and film, including work for the National Theatre.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring Zimbabwean music and dance, the show is joyful and colourful, with bouncing rhythms, acrobatics, and breakdance.

The Young Women’s Creative Company, led by brilliant local artist, Hannah Davies, are working alongside the professional company developing their own creative response to Pfumojena’s work. The show will explore themes of ancestry and connection through dance, music, movement, spoken word, and storytelling.

Running at an hour-long, the show is set in a world where the arts are no longer allowed.

The audience are welcomed into a secret bunker where they will witness the joy of these banned creative acts.

The production is scored by Zimbabwean Marimba and Mbira music, and various languages including Shona, Ndebele, and Yoruba (from Nigeria). The show is an opportunity for communities to engage with this culture and to share their own, focusing on the importance of places and embracing difference.

Co-Director of ARCADE, Rach Drew, said: ‘The show is an explosion of energy and fun, and will give audiences something completely different to do with their evening.

“Talented dancers and our own brilliant young women from Bridlington will inspire and amaze those who come to watch this fantastic show.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now and are Pay What You Can. The show is perfect for local families who want to see something that’s never been done before in Bridlington.

Produced by local arts charity, ARCADE, the new show comes to Bridlington via the Collaborative Touring Network, which is a national network which does everything possible to make each of the towns and cities a better place to be through arts and culture. It is supported using public funding from Arts Council England.

You can find out more, see a sneak preview of the show and book tickets at hello-arcade.com/bunkerofzion

Scored by the Zimbabwe Mbira and Marimba instruments; Bunker of Zion is a defiant celebration of colour and culture in a hostile world.