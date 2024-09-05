'We need more shops, not a cinema': Scarborough News readers have their say on the future of the Brunswick Centre

Our readers have been sharing their views on North Yorkshire Council’s decision to spend £350,000 on a feasibility study into the future of Scarborough’s Brunswick Centre.

The move comes a year-and-a-half after councillors approved plans for a new town centre cinema in the Brunswick Centre, describing it as “a game changer for Scarborough”.

Since the closure of Debenhams, many of the shop spaces inside the centre have remained vacant and boarded up.

The Scarborough Group International (SGI) first submitted its multi-million-pound plan to transform the 1990s centre into a major cinema and leisure destination in 2021.

An artist's impression of how the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough could look

The cinema is set to take up to 2,700 sqm out of Brunswick’s almost 14,000 sqm of space.

Council officers said the study would be used to establish “what is a fair amount of public funding required to develop this scheme and whether or not that morphs into something else”.

The decision has divided opinion among readers commenting on the Scarborough News website.

Richard W said: “The town centre has had it and really needs something to try and drag it from the gutter.

The Brunswick Centre, Scarborough

“For a local company to buy the Brunswick and put this forward is a massive positive.

“We have to start somewhere, there are no shops interested, look how many have already left, can’t realistically see any way of ever bringing them back or encouraging new ones with things as they are.”

He added: “Think it’s time we had some younger generation involved with some of these projects too as the future is also theirs.”

The G said: “With the decline in footfall in town centres plus more people streaming films than ever now, it does seem a waste of taxpayers’ money chucking money at a failing centre and a form of entertainment that has had its best days in my opinion.

“Much better to spend the consultation money doing the centre up and maybe adding an ice rink, bowls alley etc that more people will go to.

“£350k would mend a lot of roads or be better spent on social care at the moment rather than consultants in these straitened times.

“This kind of project needs shelving until the coffers are more back to normal and there's money to spare.

“I'm sure a local architect could come up with some ideas for a lot less if the council looked for one.”

Valerie C said: “We need more shops, not a cinema.

“I think it's a waste of money. It will be expensive and films can be downloaded.”

Jackie K said: “One wonders how many feasibility studies one needs.

“Look round Scarborough and see how many projects have been promised and never come to fruition. Good money after bad.

“As for recent comments from local councillors saying the town centre was good, I just wonder where they were looking and if they ever visit comparable towns.

“It is awful. Apart from few shops it is dirty, unkempt and in a bad state of repair. And because of this I, with a lot of people, go to other towns to shop. Such a shame.”

Kevin B said: “£350,000 for a group of people to decide whether they should pay even more money. It seems a farcical amount of money.”