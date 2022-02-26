He is currently being questioned in custody while enquiries continue.

The area in and around the former Overdale School at Eastfield remains closed off to members of the public.

Fire crews are still at the scene and police say this is likely to continue throughout Saturday.

The blaze at the former Overdale School on Friday night. Photo: Hayley Richardson

A police scene guard is expected to remain in place until Monday while enquires continue into the suspicious blaze.

Friday evening's fire caused significant disruption to neighbouring roads, with residents told to stay indoors.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters at the scene today. Photo: Richard Ponter

Firefighters from stations across the region were working until the early hours of Saturday morning to extinguish the flames.

Police yesterday appealed for help to trace three teenage boys.

Eastfield residents have helped to identify the suspects who are thought to have deliberately started the blaze when they posted a photograph of a group of teenagers in the grounds shortly before it began on a community Facebook page.

Police said the first suspect is thin, white, around 15 years old and had a bowl haircut. He was wearing a black jacket with white panels across it and black tracksuit trousers.

The second is described as looking around 13 years old, white, chubby, with a black jacket, blue hoodie and grey jogging trousers.

At the time police were working to get a description of the third suspect.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote reference 12220033765 when providing details.