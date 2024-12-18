Pacesetters Bridlington Town Reserves suffer 4-0 shock loss at home to South Cave United Reserves

Bridlington Town Reserves in action during the 4-0 home loss to South Cave United Reserves. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town Reserves will finish the year at the top of the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership table despite suffering a shock 4-0 reverse at the hands of South Cave United Reserves at Queensgate on Saturday afternoon.

This surprise result allowed Bridlington Rovers Millau to reduce the Seasiders’ lead to just three points at the summit, Millau having two games in hand on their local rivals after their 3-2 win on the road at Holme Rovers on Saturday.

Billy Tyler was the main man for Millau with a brace of goals, with Joey Baker also on target for the title-chasing visitors.

Bridlington Spa also head into 2025 on top of the ER League Championship North standings after a thrilling 6-5 home win against Langtoft.

Langtoft, striped kit, on the attack in their 6-5 loss at Bridlington Spa. Photos by TCF Photography

Craig Webb led the way for Spa with a hat-trick in the 11-goal thriller, with the other home team goals coming from Bailey Chapman, Will Hodgson and Josh White.

Flamborough battled back from 2-0 down at the break for a 2-2 draw at Scalby.

The hosts dominated the first half, Callum Randerson scoring after 25 minutes from just outside the area.

Ten minutes later Randerson’s free-kick dipped over Boro’s keeper t make it 2-0.

Boro were the better team in the second half and netted twice to earn a point. Scalby’s star men were George Bramham and Randerson.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves conceded their game at high-flyers Edgehill.

Newlands defeated Newby 3-1 in the other game played in the division, with Zak Hansen hitting two and Terry Day the other for the victors.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 worked hard for a dramatic 5-4 home success against Easington United Reserves in Division One.

Rovers 1903 end the year in ninth position and will be eager to start 2025 in a positive manner and move into the top half of the league table.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas slipped to a 2-1 loss at home to Goole United AFC Academy in Division Two.

The Pandas are hovering just above the relegation zone and will want to bounce back with some positive results in 2025 to steer clear of the drop-zone.