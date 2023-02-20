Paddleboarders rescued by RNLI after 'struggling' in choppy conditions near Flamborough Head
Two paddleboards have been rescued by the RNLI after “getting into difficulty” off the Yorkshire Coast.
Flamborough RNLI launched its B820 lifeboat after two people on paddle boards got into difficulty off North Landing at Flamborough Head at 1.48pm on Sunday February 19.
Emergency crews quickly located the casualties and brought them on board, before returning to the beach at North Landing 29 minutes later.
Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said it was called to the incident at around 1.30pm and that all “struggling” casualties were “brought ashore safely”.
A spokesperson for Boathouse Burger & Grill at North Landing, who witnessed the incident and called emergency crews, said it was “probably not the best idea to be paddleboarding in a 4 to 6ft swell”.
They said a concerned member of the public approached them after the two paddleboarders went out of sight and added: “we live in such a dangerous area, it's not worth the risk.”