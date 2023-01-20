Pan of hot dogs sparks kitchen fire on Scarborough's Northway
A pan of hot dogs sparked a kitchen blaze in Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A concerned neighbour called North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue after they had spotted smoke coming from a property on Northway.
Crews from Scarborough attended and on arrival, found a man inside the property.
The cause of the smoke was a fire to a pan of hot dogs which had been left unattended after the occupant fell asleep.
The crew ventilated the premises, checked the area using a thermal imaging camera and gave advice to the man.