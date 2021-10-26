North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to several incidents in Malton and Whitby.

It was an early start for crews in Malton as firefighters were called to a large quantity of animal waste and straw on fire in a field near Swinton at 6.51am.

Firefighters used hose reels and a main jet to put out the flames with assistance from the field's owner using farm equipment.

Nearby, fire crews were called an area close to Castle Howard after a man was trapped in a car after a single-vehicle road traffic collision at 8.17am. Small tools were used to release him.

Firefighters were later called to Blue Bank near Whitby after a car suffered significant fire damage, which is believed to have been started by an electrical fault. Whitby and Goathland crews attended at 11.17am and used hose reels and breathing equipment to extinguish the fire.