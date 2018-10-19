Patients affected by changes at Scarborough GP practice

Changes to services at a Scarborough GP practice will affect patients' appointments.

From Monday 12 November, some services for Peasholm patients will be relocated to Prospect Road branch.

Peasholm branch will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday and will be providing pre-bookable appointments with nurses and GPs, while Prospect Road branch host on-the-day appointments as well as a late opening service until 8pm.

The changes will not amount to any reduction in services, says the Scarborough and Ryedale Clinical Commissioning Group.

The two surgeries are part of the Central Healthcare group which formed in July.

Development Manager at Central Healthcare, Lesley Clemmet, said: “It is important to stress to patients that there is not a reduction in any of the services they usually access, but we will be delivering them differently across the two sites.

“It is hoped that joining the services across both branches will enable us to deliver a better overall service to our patients. We have recently recruited six new nursing staff to help with appointment access.”

With a bigger team of GPs and nurses located at Prospect Road delivering on-the-day care, it will increase staff peer support and training opportunities.

Prospect Road surgery also offers level access for all patients; the overall plan is to change the Peasholm branch to a pre-planned care centre due to the less than ideal accessibility for patients at this site.

The current Peasholm team will be working across both sites so patients will still see familiar faces when they go for appointments.

For further information on the shared services, you can still contact the surgeries on their usual numbers: Peasholm (01723) 361288 and Prospect Road (01723) 360178.

Central Healthcare was formed in July and merges into one partnership the practices at Belgrave, Falsgrave, Peasholm and Prospect Road, covering some 30,000 patients. Each one still operates from its current premises.