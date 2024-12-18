Paul Robinson and Henry Syson earn victory in Bridlington Grid Pickleball Division One

Henry Syson and Paul Robinson won the Division One pickleball title.

The Bridlington Pickleball December competition Division One winners were Paul Robinson and Henry Syson, both known for badminton skills but they have taken to pickleball like ducks to water.

Pickleball is similar to tennis, but played close to the net with short wooden bats and a plastic ball with holes in it. Robinson and Syson won all three group matches and in the final played main rivals Simon Crabtree and Lloyd Allen.

The match was decided on golden point at 10-10, next point would win. Robinson smacked the ball at Crabtree who could not return the ball giving Robinson and Syson the title.

A fantastic match played in a true competitive spirit. The other pairs in Division One were Greg Miller and Gerard Ferres, Jamie Stuart and Joel Rollinson.

Division Two winners were Anthony Bryce and Mark Robson, both known for their tennis skills, adapting well to pickleball and winning two out of three group matches. In the final they beat Alicia Gomez and Luke Fields 15-2 to lift the title and get promoted to Division One in January.

The other pairs were Jo Robinson and Kevin Wilkie and Joe Poole and Simon Tibbett.

There were some fantastic matches especially Gomez and Fields just beating Robinson and Wilkie 18-16 in a cracking match in the group matches.

Anybody who wants to play pickleball please contact Paul on 01262-403435 or Lloyd Allen at gridpickleball.co.uk

There is a Grid pickleball festival on Saturday January 18 at Bridlington Leisure Centre, from 9.30am to 2pm. You can sign up on the website to play or contact Lloyd or Paul.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​