Pedestrian island will make it easier to cross Scalby Road beside the sea cut

People wanting to cross the busy A171 Scalby Road in Scarborough to reach a popular footpath will soon be able to do so more safely.

Thanks to £5,000 from the Environmental Locality Budget of County Councillor Derek Bastiman, who represents Scalby and the Coast, a pedestrian island is to be built where local residents cross the road to gain access to the footpath which runs alongside the Scalby sea cut.

Newby & Scalby Parish Council is to contribute the remaining cost of the project, up to a maximum of £3,500. Environmental Locality Budgets allow the 72 county councillors to respond to local environmental and highways needs and requests by recommending funding of up to £5,000 to support projects or activities that benefit the communities they represent.

Cllr Bastiman said local residents had raised concerns for some time about the difficulties they were experiencing crossing the road to get to the footpath.

“The environmental locality budget will allow it to be done and the pedestrian refuge will create a safe passage for young and old to cross the road and will also help with traffic calming in the area.’’

Reg Towse, chairman of the parish council, said: “We are happy to contribute to this new facility which will help address parishioner’s concerns crossing Scalby Road. The sea cut footpath is well used by locals and this new island will help to improve road safety.”