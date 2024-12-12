Penguins come home to Scarborough SEA LIFE Centre in time for Christmas

Scarborough SEA LIFE Centre has an extra reason to celebrate this festive season, as its much-loved Humboldt penguins return home form their sister site in SEA Life Hunstanton just in time for Christmas.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These delightful creatures, known for their playful antics and charismatic personalities, are set to bring joy to visitors while also aligning with the centre's commitment to sustainability. Adding to the celebrations, the centre has also marked the launch of its new solar power initiative, with 147 solar panels now fully operational, generating clean electricity to support its operations.

The Humboldt penguins have been a firm favourite at the Scarborough SEA LIFE since their arrival in 2003. they return after a brief holiday to Hunstanton during the essential works, the penguins are finally ready to welcome guests back to their enclosure just in time for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Visitors can once again enjoy up-close encounters with the penguins and learn about the threats they face in the wild, including climate change and overfishing.

Solar Panels at the iconic sea life centre

SEA LIFE’s General Manager Andrew Clay shared, “We’re thrilled to have our Humboldt penguins’ home for Christmas. Their return is the perfect gift for us and our visitors, who adore watching them waddle and dive. It’s also a great opportunity to raise awareness about their conservation.”

In addition to the penguins’ return, Scarborough SEA LIFE has hit a major milestone in its sustainability journey. The recent installation of 147 solar panels is now live, generating renewable energy to power the centre. This project underscores SEA LIFE's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while protecting marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

The solar panels, located on the facility's roof, are expected to significantly reduce the centre’s reliance on traditional energy sources. They will produce enough electricity to power a substantial portion of its operations, from lighting exhibits to maintaining the perfect conditions in animal habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Installing these solar panels aligns with our mission to protect the planet,” the centre’s sustainability coordinator explained. “Every step we take towards renewable energy is a step towards a better future for the wildlife we care for and the ecosystems they rely on.”

Penguins back in time for Christmas

As the centre welcomes back its beloved penguins and celebrates its green energy milestone, visitors are invited to join the festivities. With Snowies Conservation Trail running until the 30th of December.

Scarborough SEA LIFE ’s dual focus on conservation and sustainability makes it a leader in its field. Whether you're visiting to marvel at the penguins or to learn about how solar energy is making a difference, there’s no better time to explore and support their incredible work.