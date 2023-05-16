Pensioners cut free from car after head-on crash with caravan in Thornton-le-Dale

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a head-on crash between a car and an unhitched caravan at 9.21am on Monday May 15.

Firefighters cut two 80-year-old women free from the car wreckage by removing the roof using edraulic cutters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance with spinal injuries and shock.

The two women were taken to hospital.

Recovery crews then removed the car from the caravan using a winch and collected shattered glass from the carriageway.

The A170 at Thorton-le-Dale was closed by North Yorkshire Police at 9.15am for three hours and later reopened at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad