10 days until Craig Charles brings his all new DJ show to the Scarborough Spa
The former Coronation Street and Red Dwarf star will be heading to the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa on Friday, November 17.
This all-new DJ show for 2023 invites fans to enter Craig’s living room as he delves into his extensive record collection to bring you straight-up groove bangers, exclusive funk and soul cuts, and much more.
As well as the music legend performing in Scarborough, there is also the opportunity for the DJ to perform at your very own house party.
Those who purchase a ticket to his Funk & Soul House Party show and have the chance to win a live DJ set in their home.
To enter, those who have purchased a Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party ticket can submit their details at www.craigcharlesfunkandsoul.com for a chance to win.
A winner will be chosen at random after the closing date of December 31, with and the full terms and conditions are on the website.