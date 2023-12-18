10-year-old Scarborough girl to supply Christmas dinners to 14 families for second year

Lily Porter, 10, is a girl on a mission this year as she aims to raise £1300 to supply Christmas dinner to 14 Scarborough families.

Lily and dad Graham have been making giant Yorkshire puddings

Lily made the front page of the Scarborough News in 2022 when she supplied Christmas dinner and all the trimmings to 14 local people, and this year she plans to do the same.

Lily said: “Last year I decided to help families that were struggling to celebrate Christmas by providing everything they needed for the day, food, gifts and gas/electric bills.

“It was such a great experience delivering Christmas to 14 local families, that I've decided to do it again!“This year I want to support more families and will be fundraising to buy families in need of a cheer up everything they need for their Christmas dinner.

Lily Porter

“I will buy and deliver the meal myself using the money I raise.”

To do this she has recruited an army of businesses to help her via her Facebook page SkillwithLils which she set up with dad, Graham, during covid to provide cookery tips.

Dexters Surf Shop held a charity surf session with all funds raised going towards her fundraiser.

Taylors bar donated £100 and has also been stocking Lils homemade Giant Yorkshire Puddings which have been served on their specials menu with homemade stew.

Lily with Santa

Lillys Treasures have given Lily a free table at her craft fairs to sell her baked goods and have a raffle.

Carol Turner provided a Christmas hamper to raffle off.

Lily said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped including Sign-Sational, Happy Days Nursery amd my grandad who each donated £100 and Karen Punter from Sainsburys who donated £50.

“Big appreciation to Amanda's Cake Creations who has been selling some homemade Santa letter sets and donating a 50% of each sale to my Christmas fundraiser and raised £123”

Lily and Graham whisk up a Christmas delight

“I also want to thank Stepney Hill for providing the meat at cost price and Smarts of Filey for providing all the veg at cost price.”

“Thanks go too to Scott Robertson from Sainsburys Scarborough who is supplying biscuits,Christmas puddings and crackers, and Nicola Blades-Eroglu who donated £40 on behalf of her late mum who loved Christmas.

“And Sabores Scarborough has held a raffle with a delicious hamper.”

One of the ways Lily is raising funds is by selling her giant home-made Yorkshire puddings. They cost £3 each or two for £5, and can be made gluten free if needed.

Message the SkillswithLils Facebook page to buy some

To ensure she spreads the Christmas cheer just a little further, Lily will be delivering a large order of Giant Yorkshire Puddings this week to the heroes at Scarborough Fire Station.

Lily said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has come together to make some local families in need have the best Christmas ever.”

If you would like to help Lily make a family’s Christmas extra special this year visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/Skillswithlilsdonateschristmas2023.