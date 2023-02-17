Money raised from the event will help support staff and patients across York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, funding projects to help physical and mental wellbeing.

The 10k Any Way fundraiser allows everyone to set their own personal challenge to get to 10K, which means people of all ages and abilities can take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can run, walk, or cycle, or can spread it out over a longer period or a few days if they prefer to support their hospital.

10K Any Way fundraiser - pictured here are Oscar the puppy and eight-year-old Sophia.

Registration includes a special welcome pack including t-shirt, personalised numbered event bib and lots more.

Everyone gets a fundraising page set up for them once registered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge starts at the beginning of March, with people given the entire month to start their challenge.

Registration starts from just £5.

Joe Fenton, Community Fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “10k Any Way is a fun way to challenge yourself and is one that anyone can do.

"Whether you complete a one-off 10k, do 10,000 steps a day, or create your own 10k challenge, you’ll be making a huge difference to your local NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By going 10k Any Way, you can make the hospital experience the best it can be for patients across York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.”

Visit www.york.nhs.uk/10kAnyWay to register and for more information about the event.