10k Any Way challenge to help raise money for York & Scarborough Hospitals charity
A charity challenge that encourages people to get fitter while raising money for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity returns in March.
Money raised from the event will help support staff and patients across York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, funding projects to help physical and mental wellbeing.
The 10k Any Way fundraiser allows everyone to set their own personal challenge to get to 10K, which means people of all ages and abilities can take part.
You can run, walk, or cycle, or can spread it out over a longer period or a few days if they prefer to support their hospital.
Registration includes a special welcome pack including t-shirt, personalised numbered event bib and lots more.
Everyone gets a fundraising page set up for them once registered.
The challenge starts at the beginning of March, with people given the entire month to start their challenge.
Registration starts from just £5.
Joe Fenton, Community Fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “10k Any Way is a fun way to challenge yourself and is one that anyone can do.
"Whether you complete a one-off 10k, do 10,000 steps a day, or create your own 10k challenge, you’ll be making a huge difference to your local NHS.
“By going 10k Any Way, you can make the hospital experience the best it can be for patients across York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.”
Visit www.york.nhs.uk/10kAnyWay to register and for more information about the event.
York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity supports the work of York & Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust which provides medical care to 850,000 people every year.