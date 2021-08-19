11 photos of adorable St Bernard dogs bred at Saranbeck kennels near Scarborough

And for one dog breeder near Scarborough, a love affair with St Bernards has lasted for over 50 years. Diane Deuchar Fawcett has bred the dogs, which can reach weights of up to 13 stone, since 1969, at Saranbeck, her kennels in Cayton. The first dog she bred from was the granddaughter of Ch Cornagarth Stroller, whose owner was Ken Gaunt, a well- known breeder of St Bernards. Since then, Ms Deuchar Fawcett has seen dozens of the dogs born at her kennels, many of which have gone on to win prizes at the English St Bernard Club Championship Show. One of the dogs she bred at the kennels was awarded Best of Breed at Crufts in 2005. St Bernards are an uncommon breed in the UK, and some of Ms Deuchar Fawcett’s dogs have been imported from mainland Europe, including the Netherlands and Sweden. They are the national dog of Switzerland, and are named after a 10th century monk. St Bernards were bred to protect people travelling across the treacherous St Bernard’s Pass in the Alps between France and Italy, a job they excelled at because of their resistance to the cold.