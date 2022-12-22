11 pictures from past Whitby Boxing Day dips as this year's dippers prepare to take plunge
Whitby Lions’ Boxing Day Dip is back for 2022!
By Duncan Atkins
2 hours ago
Fancy dress is a must for many dippers, with prizes available for the best – previous years have seen fantastic costumes such as dinosaurs, Batman and Robin, Christmas trees and even a team of traffic cones – and a fancy dress wedding proposal!
Dippers need to pay a £10 entry fee to take part and this will be paid directly to Whitby Lions.
Sign in opens at 10am on Monday December 26, fancy dress judging at 10.30am.
