11 pictures from past Whitby Boxing Day dips as this year's dippers prepare to take plunge

Whitby Lions’ Boxing Day Dip is back for 2022!

By Duncan Atkins
2 hours ago

Fancy dress is a must for many dippers, with prizes available for the best – previous years have seen fantastic costumes such as dinosaurs, Batman and Robin, Christmas trees and even a team of traffic cones – and a fancy dress wedding proposal!

Dippers need to pay a £10 entry fee to take part and this will be paid directly to Whitby Lions.

Sign in opens at 10am on Monday December 26, fancy dress judging at 10.30am.

1. Whitby Boxing Day dip

Dippers on the slipway ready for the off!

Photo: Brian Murfield

2. Whitby Boxing Day dip

Racing into the sea!

Photo: Brian Murfield

3. Whitby Boxing Day dip

Dippers on the slipway ready to go!

Photo: Brian Murfield

4. Whitby Boxing Day dip

Two dippers enjoying the fun!

Photo: Brian Murfield

