11 pictures showing what was going on in Scarborough in January 2010 and 2014

We turn back the clock to January 2010 and 2014 to see who was in the news in Scarborough at the time.
See who you can spot in these photos.
1. Scarborough retro pictures
Scalby School pupils taking part in the launch of the Young First Aiders course. From left, back, Billie Dunster, Hannah Gillard, Katie Millward, Emily Schneider, teacher Lynn Walsh, front, David Sessions, teacher Kath Baggallay, Sammi Lee, Terri Marshall, Jamie Ellis, Matthew Wright, and Toni-Roxanne Rennison. 100448a
Photo: Andrew Higgins
Rugby Club 24 hour charity sport marathon fundraiser, front is organiser Sam Conlin and Mike Holder (Rugby Director) with some of the fundraisers.
Photo: Richard Ponter
Scarborough Dance Centre.... Moulin Rouge, (Because You Can Can Can).
Photo: Kevin Allen
The SJT held a series of workshops at Hinderwell School with Cheryl Govan pictured centre with Shuhel Miah, Roxanne Alderslade, Eliza Riley, Macauley Lacey, Olivia Wood, Chelsey Stubbs, Charly Keogh and Chloe McDonald.
Photo: Dave Kettlewell