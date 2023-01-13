News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Cafe Fish chefs Kirill Savonins (L), David Jenkinson (head chef, and Yorkshire Chef of the Year 2008), Joanne Watson, and David Wood, who are competing as a team in a national fish food competition in London.

11 pictures showing what was going on in Scarborough in January 2010 and 2014

We turn back the clock to January 2010 and 2014 to see who was in the news in Scarborough at the time.

By Duncan Atkins
25 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 12:55pm

See who you can spot in these photos.

1. Scarborough retro pictures

Scalby School pupils taking part in the launch of the Young First Aiders course. From left, back, Billie Dunster, Hannah Gillard, Katie Millward, Emily Schneider, teacher Lynn Walsh, front, David Sessions, teacher Kath Baggallay, Sammi Lee, Terri Marshall, Jamie Ellis, Matthew Wright, and Toni-Roxanne Rennison. 100448a

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Retro pictures

Rugby Club 24 hour charity sport marathon fundraiser, front is organiser Sam Conlin and Mike Holder (Rugby Director) with some of the fundraisers. 100486 sport

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Retro pictures

Scarborough Dance Centre.... Moulin Rouge, (Because You Can Can Can). 100183a

Photo: Kevin Allen

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Retro pictures

The SJT held a series of workshops at Hinderwell School with Cheryl Govan pictured centre with Shuhel Miah, Roxanne Alderslade, Eliza Riley, Macauley Lacey, Olivia Wood, Chelsey Stubbs, Charly Keogh and Chloe McDonald. 100328a

Photo: Dave Kettlewell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Scarborough