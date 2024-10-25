112-year-old Bridlington sailing coble refitted for special re-launch ceremony after three months of hard work

By Paul L Arro
Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:11 GMT
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 17:11 GMT
Rev Miriam Thurlow of Bridlington Christ Church gives a blessing before Three Brothers is lowered into the harbour. Photograph courtesy of Ian Coultas.Rev Miriam Thurlow of Bridlington Christ Church gives a blessing before Three Brothers is lowered into the harbour. Photograph courtesy of Ian Coultas.
Rev Miriam Thurlow of Bridlington Christ Church gives a blessing before Three Brothers is lowered into the harbour. Photograph courtesy of Ian Coultas.
A historic Bridlington sailing coble which has been lovingly restored was blessed and re-launched this week.

A misty morning greeted those waiting to see the re-launch of this iconic 40 foot coble but she looked resplendent in her new pale blue colour scheme.

Mr Neil Orum, Chairman of the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners (BHC), addressed those present with an appropriate speech before Mrs Julie Coultas, Secretary of the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS), thanked all those involved in the restoration and refit.

A blessing of the Three Brothers was given by the Reverend Miriam Thurlow of Bridlington Christ Church, the first time she had blessed a boat, before Mrs Coultas drenched the bows of the coble with the customary bottle of champagne.

112-year-old Bridlington sailing coble takes to the water. Photo courtesy of Ian Coultas.112-year-old Bridlington sailing coble takes to the water. Photo courtesy of Ian Coultas.
112-year-old Bridlington sailing coble takes to the water. Photo courtesy of Ian Coultas.

Slowly but surely, Three Brothers was lowered into the harbour by the BHC hoist and manoeuvred round to her regular berth by willing hands. Refreshments were provided at the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club in Windsor Crescent and where a hot warming drink was most welcome on the chilly morning.

All the restoration work had been carried by volunteer members of the BSCPS under the leadership and guidance of retired local boat builder John Clarkson.

A great deal of interest had been shown during the three month project by Bridlington residents and visitors alike as the work progressed in the BHC Vessel Maintenance Facility on the harbourside.

A great achievement had been accomplished by the BSCPS in carrying out this much needed work on Three Brothers, funded by the UK Government 'Shared Prosperity Fund', and which will see the coble gracing the waters of Bridlington Bay for many years to come.

