114th Farndale Show to take place this August Bank Holiday - here's what you need to know

The 114th Farndale Show will take place on August Bank Holiday Monday.

It is held in a green valley surrounded by heather clad moorland at the heart of the North York Moors National Park, in Farndale, Kirkbymoorside.

The show, which is held on Monday, August 28, features everything you would expect from an agricultural, horticultural and industrial show.

Agricultural sections include Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Farm Produce and Stick Dressing while the Equestrian Classes include both Ridden and In Hand classes as well as a Gymkhana.

There is a Fur and Feather Marquee with Rabbit, Cavies, and Pigeons and in the Horticultural Marquee Flowers, Plants and Vegetables.

In one of our traditional canvas marquees there are fine examples of Home Baking, eggs and preserves, hotly contested photo classes, Art and crafts with separate sections for Children and the WI & YCA.

The main ring attraction this year is Philippa Williams with her gun dog display as regularly seen at Crufts, the Ryedale Tug of War competition and a Vintage vehicle parade.

This year, there will be newly expanded pet dog competitions, Children’s races, including our unique hobby horse race, fancy dress, and the Commondale wool spinners.

There will also be entertainment provided by Bilsdale Silver band, the Jelly Roll jazz band and Bertzerkaz circus Skills and the show’s largest number of trade stands yet.

There will be catering in both main show fields including some Artisan Street food and the Feversham Arms Inn is just opposite the main entrance to the Show ground.

There will be a flower festival in St Mary’s Church just down the road for a little haven of peace and tranquillity.

The Farndale Calendar will be launched at the show which raises money for Farndale Village Hall.

This year’s show promises to be one of the best yet with many new classes introduced across the show.

The show have held their prices at the pre-Covid level of £5 for Adults, £1 for Children with under 5’s Free.