12 photos of BBC sitcom Scarborough being filmed as premiere is announced
It was announced today that the premiere of BBC's sitcom Scarborough will take place in the town at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.
Written and directed by Benidorm creator Derren Litten, Scarborough was partly filmed in our seaside town and follows the lives and loves of a handful of residents, who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke. Find out how to get tickets to the premiere here and look through these 12 photos from when the film crew and TV stars came to town.