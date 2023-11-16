13-year-old girl hospitalised after being hit by car in Scarborough prompting police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police in Scarborough are urgently appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision.

North Yorkshire Police in Scarborough are urgently appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision.

The incident happened between 5.30 and 5.50pm on Tuesday, November 14 at the Scalby Road junction with Woodland Ravine when a 13-year-old girl was hit by a long dark-coloured, possibly blue, saloon type of car driven by a woman with blonde hair.

The girl, who suffered minor cuts and bruising to her face and body, was taken to hospital and discharged following treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information to help identify the driver and the vehicle involved in this incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Joshua Snaith.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.