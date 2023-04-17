Charlie Hall, from Scarborough, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, leaving him with complex needs.

In 2021 Charlie underwent orthopaedic surgery to help improve his range of movement and prevent his hips from dislocating, as well as relieve some of the pain and discomfort caused by spasms in his lower back and legs.

His mum Olivia says: “After the operation Charlie was given a seating system by the NHS to help manage his postural needs, which he uses for functional activities like mealtimes and educational activities. It offers little comfort though, and he’s outgrown the P-Pod chair he had been using.

The family of a Charlie Hall have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of friends, family and even strangers following an urgent fundraising appeal launched by the charity, Children Today Charitable Trust.

His mum describes Charlie as a “Scarborough Athletic super-fan”, and said that Charlie absolutely loves football and music.

“Come the end of the day Charlie needs to be able to chill out and get comfy. The same way we would sprawl out on the sofa after a long day, Charlie wants to just relax comfortably.”

But at a cost of over £4,000 his family reached out to Children Today for support in funding the new seating system for Charlie.

The charity pledged £1,000 towards the seating system and helped launch an urgent fundraising appeal across social media and The Scarborough News.

Within just a week the funds needed to cover the cost of the specialist seating system were raised.

Donations came flooding in from family, friends, strangers, fellow Scarborough fans and organisations, including a generous £1,200 donation from asset-based lender Skipton Business Finance.

Olivia continues: “We are quite simply overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of strangers, friends and family. We never imagined we would get anywhere near the amount needed in a week. We still can’t quite believe it!

“Charlie and his twin brother, Evan, didn’t have the easiest of starts to life and the daily battles we face for Charlie can, at times, be exhausting and worrying. It’s hard to find words to express what this means to us as a family, and how much it will add to Charlie’s quality of life and wellbeing.

“Charlie can get very upset and frustrated about his disability and the way it limits and affects his life. This process has been really positive in that it has made him feel good about himself.

"He’s seen and felt how willing people are to help him and that can only mean good things for his future. Evan, has also felt it, and having seen the support from his own friends, he too has come away feeling incredibly positive.

“Charlie’s a very sociable boy; a real ‘people person’ and having this chair means he can be comfortable and safe whilst spending more time with the whole family. The difference you have all made is huge, thank you so very much!”