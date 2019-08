From Monday Club, rock night and Sessions, there was something for everyone and the venue played host to some huge names in the early days of their career including Biffy Clyro, Maximo Park, Snow Patrol, Pigeon Detectives and top DJs such as Kissy Sell Out and Judge Jules. It sadly closed in 2015 leaving a gap in the town's club scene but the nights out live on in our archives. Who can you spot in these photos from 2010?

1. Vivaz 2010 A group of lads enjoying the atmosphere. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Vivaz 2010 Johnnie smiles away. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Vivaz 2010 Mates enjoying a drink. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Vivaz 2010 Natalie on the dancefloor. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more