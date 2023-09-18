15 pictures as Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage, near Whitby, draws in the crowds
Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage once again drew in the crowds on Saturday and Sunday as the popular event returned for the first time since before the pandemic.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST
More than 100 artists displayed their wares – ranging from paintings to ceramics – in around 60 cottages in the quaint seaside village, while history walks, heritage talks and live street music ensured a fun-filled family weekend.
