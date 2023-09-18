News you can trust since 1882
15 pictures as Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage, near Whitby, draws in the crowds

Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage once again drew in the crowds on Saturday and Sunday as the popular event returned for the first time since before the pandemic.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST

More than 100 artists displayed their wares – ranging from paintings to ceramics – in around 60 cottages in the quaint seaside village, while history walks, heritage talks and live street music ensured a fun-filled family weekend.

Simon Dawson arranging his work. picture: Richard Ponter

1. Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage returns

Simon Dawson arranging his work. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Rob Shaw with one of his pieces of work. picture: Richard Ponter

2. Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage returns

Rob Shaw with one of his pieces of work. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Stained glass artist Janet Fraser with some of her work. picture: Richard Ponter

3. Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage returns

Stained glass artist Janet Fraser with some of her work. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Visitors enjoy the day. picture: Richard Ponter

4. Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage returns

Visitors enjoy the day. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

