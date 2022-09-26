15 pictures of Whitby's Fish and Ships Festival celebration of town's maritime history

The celebration of Whitby’s fishing heritage including live cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend in the seafood kitchen on Endeavour Wharf, featuring celebrity chefs, including Jean-Christophe Novelli as well as chefs from Whitby eateries.

Whitby’s bustling streets, steeped in hundreds of years of rich maritime history, played host to street art, including work by school children, and echoed to the sounds of sea shanties by maritime musicians.

The Friday night saw a premiere performance of Silver Darlings by Richard Grainger, a brand new sea-musical show telling the story of a young Whitby herring-girl at the turn of the 20th Century.

At the Lobster Hatchery... hatchery manager Joe Redfern, Tom Bauling, Helen Taylor and Andrea Russell. 224744r

There were various venues open around town with a variety of events and attractions.

Whitby’s Lobster Hatchery on Pier Road this year, offered guided tours to give people a behind-the-scenes look at what is going on.

Children were well entertained throughout the town with walkabout acts, face painting and balloon making as well as seafaring-themed activities and workshops at Captain Cook Museum, Whitby Library and Pannett Art Gallery.

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council head of tourism and culture, said: “This fabulous festival shines a light on Whitby’s impressive maritime industry, from the town’s seafaring ancestors who paved the way, to those who are the backbone of today’s fish and shellfish industry and all those who enjoy their wonderful produce.”

Entertainment at the Bandstand. 224744p

Photographer Richard Ponter was around over the weekend to capture the action.

The Pavilion Pierrots get ready to perform. 224744n

Fisherman George Lamplough meets a giant lobster. 224744m

Callum Sinclair checks out a Whitby Gansey with Mathew on the quayside. 224744l

James and Sophia Graham view the fish net display. 224744k f

The Fish and Ships festival draws in the crowds. 224744j

Andrew prepares a dish. 224744h

The audience enjoy the demo. 224744g

Chef Andrew Nightingale chats to guests. 224744f

Fergus and Bertie have fun. 224744e

Ready for a tipple with Whitby Distillery...Steve Lester and Laura Johnson. 224744d

Eadie meets Flounders and Spratt at the festival. 224744c

Learning about Whitby's Heritage - Louise Slater with Bidi Iredale. 224744b