15 pictures of Whitby's Fish and Ships Festival celebration of town's maritime history
Whitby’s Fish and Ships Festival pulled in the crowds over the weekend as the maritime event made a welcome return to the town’s events calendar.
The celebration of Whitby’s fishing heritage including live cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend in the seafood kitchen on Endeavour Wharf, featuring celebrity chefs, including Jean-Christophe Novelli as well as chefs from Whitby eateries.
Whitby’s bustling streets, steeped in hundreds of years of rich maritime history, played host to street art, including work by school children, and echoed to the sounds of sea shanties by maritime musicians.
The Friday night saw a premiere performance of Silver Darlings by Richard Grainger, a brand new sea-musical show telling the story of a young Whitby herring-girl at the turn of the 20th Century.
Most Popular
There were various venues open around town with a variety of events and attractions.
Whitby’s Lobster Hatchery on Pier Road this year, offered guided tours to give people a behind-the-scenes look at what is going on.
Children were well entertained throughout the town with walkabout acts, face painting and balloon making as well as seafaring-themed activities and workshops at Captain Cook Museum, Whitby Library and Pannett Art Gallery.
Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council head of tourism and culture, said: “This fabulous festival shines a light on Whitby’s impressive maritime industry, from the town’s seafaring ancestors who paved the way, to those who are the backbone of today’s fish and shellfish industry and all those who enjoy their wonderful produce.”
Photographer Richard Ponter was around over the weekend to capture the action.