St Catherine's Festive 5k.....on the walk picture: Richard Ponter

16 pictures from Saint Catherine's 5K festive dash at North Yorkshire Water Park

Runners got into the festive spirit when they took part in the Festive 5K – Saint Catherine’s main fundraising event for the Christmas period – on Sunday, December 11.

By Duncan Atkins
8 hours ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:21pm

Some families donned Santa costumes as they took on the challenge at North Yorkshire Water Park, with the course a double circuit round the lake which people could either walk or run.

The event coincided with a bumper Christmas market at the water park, with lots of stalls, food and drink on offer.

Saint Catherine’s Scarborough posted on its Facebook page: “Well that was a fun morning”

“Thank you to every single one of you who braved the cold this morning to raise vital funds for patient care at Saint Catherine’s, it was fresh but we still had fun. Together we are Saint Catherine’s.”

More details about the hospice’s Christmas programme can be found on social media and their website, with more still to be posted on the run-up to Christmas.

1. St Catherine's Festive 5k

Fun for everyone with two and four legs! picture: Richard Ponter, 2251350r

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. St Catherine's Festive 5k

Families ready for fun. picture: Richard Ponter, 2251350c

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. St Catherine's Festive 5k

James Whitehead and the Water Park Mascot get ready with Santa picture: Richard Ponter, 2251350d

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. St Catherine's Festive 5k

Ready for action. picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

