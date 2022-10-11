1961 Rover featured on police TV drama series Heartbeat, filmed around Whitby and Goathland, goes under hammer

The Rover 100, featured in the TV police drama series Heartbeat, has just sold at auction.

The green 61-year-old car, driven on the show by Sergeant Merton, was one of the highlights of the Motor Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia Sale at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn and had been estimated to sell at between £3,500 and £4,500.

Its V5C showed the car as having just four former keepers.

Sgt Merton, played by Duncan Bell, married pharmacist Jenny Latimer in the drama series, but resigned from the police force to be nearer the hospital his wife was being treated in after a nervous breakdown.