1961 Rover featured on police TV drama series Heartbeat, filmed around Whitby and Goathland, goes under hammer
A 1961 Rover 100 featured in the ITV police drama Heartbeat has sold strongly at £7,800 at a recent auction.
The green 61-year-old car, driven on the show by Sergeant Merton, was one of the highlights of the Motor Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia Sale at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn and had been estimated to sell at between £3,500 and £4,500.
Its V5C showed the car as having just four former keepers.
Sgt Merton, played by Duncan Bell, married pharmacist Jenny Latimer in the drama series, but resigned from the police force to be nearer the hospital his wife was being treated in after a nervous breakdown.
Last year, Heartbeat stars Tricia Penrose and David Lonsdale were the main attraction at a classic car event in Goathland which raised more than £1,600 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
The car General Lee, from The Dukes of Hazzard fame and a Ford Mustang arrived in the village to collect Gina and David, to meet the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team.