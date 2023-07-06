Shell fisherman James Moore made the find when he spotted a piece of the backbone of what would turn out to be an ichthyosaur sticking out of the Saltburn shale after a series of particularly strong tides back in 2007.

Ichthyosaurs – creatures that actually looked more like fish or dolphins than dinosaurs – were the apex predators of the world’s oceans for 50 million years during the Jurassic period.

The reptile could reach as much as 69ft in length, was equipped with a ferocious array of knife-sharp teeth and could weigh close to a ton.

Duggleby's Jess Tarver with the cased ichthyosaur fossil.

Palaeontologists who have examined the Saltburn site and the 25 segments of vertebrae (almost three and a half feet of backbone) that James was able to recover from the shale estimate that his ichthyosaur was probably around 20ft and lived at the beginning of the Jurassic period, which would make it the earliest example of the creature discovered on the Yorkshire Coast.

Now retired and in the process of downsizing to a smaller home, James, of Redcar, has decided that the time has come to part with his great discovery.

He said: “I had a case made to protect the fossil but displaying it properly does require space.

"For most of the last 16 years its been under my bed!

“I do think that it would be nice for it go to somebody who is able to display it properly so that people are able to see it.”

It is to go under the hammer in a Fossils Minerals & Natural Sciences Auction at David Duggleby’s Vine Street Salerooms in Scarborough on Friday July 7.

Duggleby’s Jess Tarver said: “At 200 million years old it’s safe to say that the ichthyosaur fossil is amongst the oldest things we have ever offered at auction.

“Actually we are told that these are the old oldest remains of the reptile that have so far been discovered in the region.

"The lot is attracting considerable interest and there is no doubt that it would be a great addition to any to any local fossil collection.”

The pre-sale estimate is £1,500-£2,000.

Jess added: “This is the first specialist fossils auction that the saleroom has staged.

"In total, 98 lots are to go under the hammer and in addition to the ichthyosaur the noteworthy entries include a private collection of fossils that were discovered in various places around the world, from North Africa to the United States.”

The full catalogue is available on the firm’s website – visit davidduggleby.com to see more.

