200 Years of Collecting: Whitby Museum exhibition to mark bicentenary is open

Guests were invited to a launch of 200 Years of Collecting, which celebrates the museum’s extensive collection, and a new film, Department of Miscellaneous Curiosities, was shown, documenting the museum’s rich history and telling the story of the town’s Literary and Philosophical Society.

Lady Normanby cut a celebratory cake to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film is directed and produced by Anne Dodsworth, who produced the popular films for the Tindale exhibition at the museum last year and has also worked on prime-time programmes such as The South Bank Show and The Bill.

Lady Normanby chats with guests at the opening of the Whitby Museum exhibition 200 Years of Collecting.

Filming of Department of Miscellaneous Curiosities took place in The Old Town Hall in Whitby where the founding meeting took place on January 17, 1823, of the Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society, and subsequently the Whitby Museum.