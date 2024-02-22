200 years of RNLI: Bridlington RNLI volunteers to attend Service at Westminster Abbey

Left to right, Steve Clarke and Mike Milner, Bridlington RNLI volunteers. Photo courtesy Lawrence Porter/ Bridlington RNLI.

On Monday March 4, Bridlington RNLI volunteers Steve Clarke and Mike Milner will join many others at Westminster Abbey to mark the official 200th anniversary of the RNLI. This is the charity’s opportunity to celebrate the wonderful communities who have served this great institution over 200 years.

On March 4, 1824, Sir William Hillary’s vision for a service dedicated to saving lives at sea became a reality in Bishopsgate’s trendy London Tavern and 200 years on, invited guests from the RNLI will gather in London to celebrate the volunteers that have served this great institution.

The congregation will gather to remember all those that have served, those saved and those that have been lost over the past 200 years, plus to look towards the future.

The RNLI now have 238 lifeboat stations around the UK with a fleet of 441 lifeboats and 7 hovercrafts dedicated to saving lives at sea. The crews are ready to launch, with very short notice 24/7 and will respond to anyone in difficulties around our coasts. As a charity the RNLI depend on the voluntary donations of the public to power the lifesaving work of the RNLI.

Steve Clarke, Bridlington Lifeboat Station Operations Manager, said: “I feel very privileged to be representing the Station at the service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. I will be joining RNLI colleagues from around the UK and Ireland, giving us all a wonderful opportunity to commemorate and reflect on the history of the RNLI as well as celebrating all that we do to save lives at sea.

"There have been many advances in all areas, looking to the future we must ensure we nurture, and inspire, the younger generations to continue the excellent work of the RNLI. I am very proud to be part of the RNLI family.”

Mike Milner, Bridlington Lifeboat Press Officer added, “It is an honour to be invited to attend the thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey. Steve and I will be representing our fellow crew members from Bridlington past and present.