2022 main events around Whitby area - here some dates for your diary
The Whitby area stages many spectacular events throughout the year – and some will be happening for the first time in 2022 since Covid struck.
Here is a handy guide to some of the main events going on.
February to March
Dark Skies, North York Moors, Feb 18 to March 6.
April
Whitby Goth Weekend, Apr 22-24.
May
Penny Hedge ceremony, Whitby, May 25.
Whitby Gospel Music Convention, Whitby Pavilion, May 20 to 22.
July
Whitby Steampunk Weekend, July 22 to 24.
August
Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show, Aug 2.
Danby Show, Aug 10.
Whitby Regatta, Aug 13 to 15.
Egton Show, Aug 24.
Whitby Folk Week, Aug 20 to 27.
September
Staithes arts and heritage festival, Sep 9 to 11.
October
Whitby Goth Weekend, Oct 28 to 30; Tomorrow’s Ghosts, Oct 28 to 30.
December
Krampus Run, Whitby, Dec 3-4.