2022 main events around Whitby area - here some dates for your diary

The Whitby area stages many spectacular events throughout the year – and some will be happening for the first time in 2022 since Covid struck.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:07 pm

Here is a handy guide to some of the main events going on.

February to March

Dark Skies, North York Moors, Feb 18 to March 6.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jim Hart with his entry at the Egton Bridge gooseberry show.

April

Whitby Goth Weekend, Apr 22-24.

May

Penny Hedge ceremony, Whitby, May 25.

Evie Hunter at Egton Show..

Whitby Gospel Music Convention, Whitby Pavilion, May 20 to 22.

July

Whitby Steampunk Weekend, July 22 to 24.

August

Some flamboyant costumes at Whitby Goth Weekend.

Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show, Aug 2.

Danby Show, Aug 10.

Whitby Regatta, Aug 13 to 15.

Egton Show, Aug 24.

Driftwood artist Sarah Wilson at Staithes Festival of arts and heritage.

Whitby Folk Week, Aug 20 to 27.

September

Staithes arts and heritage festival, Sep 9 to 11.

October

Whitby Goth Weekend, Oct 28 to 30; Tomorrow’s Ghosts, Oct 28 to 30.

December

Lucas and mum Juliet having fun at last summer's Whitby Regatta.

Krampus Run, Whitby, Dec 3-4.

Fun at last year's Whitby Regatta.
Dancers in Whitby's Pannett Park at Whitby Folk Week.
Whitby traction engine rally.
WhitbyWhitby Pavilion