'2023 is going to be the market age': Get to know shop owners at Scarborough Market Hall

Scarborough Market Hall is located in the heart of Scarborough.

After a £2.7 million redevelopment, Scarborough Market Hall has gone from old and traditional, to a modern and quality market with lots on offer.

As many though, the shop owners within are struggling but the people in charge are hoping for 2023 to be the ‘market age’.

Penny Benniston, Scarborough Market Hall Super Intendent, said: “Scarborough Market was regenerated in 2017 and we went from a very dull, traditional market to something very modern but retaining the old traditional traders, like fruit and veg, the butchers.We kept and retained the traditional, but we brought new shops in.

"The footfall is sustaining, people are coming in but the spending per customer is down but I think that reflects the way everybody’s feeling at the moment.

"Everybody’s feeling a bit cautious about their spending, they’re buying the fruit and veg and bread, but the more luxury shops are struggling a bit.

"We’ve got everything and I do have a feeling 2023 is going to be the market age.”

Check out below just some of the shops on offer at this wonderful establishment.

Scarborough Market Hall The Market Hall is also home to The Last Cobbler. Penny said: "We have an amazing cobbler who I always say should be on 'The Repair Shop' TV programme. He's so good, he will take something you might be throwing away and completely repurpose it - it's a great talent to have."

Scarborough Market Hall Mike Fullerton of White Beach Designs creates beautiful art and jewellry from sterling silver. His shop is located on the Mezzanine.

Scarborough Market Hall Jovan of the Honeycomb Shop creates honey and candles from the honey and wax from his own bees. His shop is located on the Mezzanine.

Scarborough Market Hall All Season Fruit and Vegetables are ready for customers all seasons on their ground floor store!