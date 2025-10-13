2025 McCain Yorkshire Coast races in Scarborough - here's when the road closures take effect

Scarborough 10K in the pouring rain - racing down Scarborough's seafront. photo: Richard Ponter

People of all ages and abilities are set to descend on the Yorkshire coastline for the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K, as well as the 5K and Fun Run editions, on Sunday October 19.

One of the region’s most popular road-runs, thousands of participants are expected to take part as non-for-profit organisers, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, are proud to now deliver the event, a new addition to the Run For All calendar in 2025.

Kicking off at 9.45am, the 10K will take people out on the coastal route along the Scarborough Coast, passing landmarks including Scarborough Castle, North Bay Beach and Scarborough Open Air Theatre, before heading back to Scarborough Spa for the big finish.

The 5K will follow shortly after at 10.05am, open to people aged 11 plus, as well as the Fun Run edition, which is open to participants aged three-plus and will see runners set off at 11.30am.

Those taking part are invited to wheel, walk, jog or run their way round the course as organisers work to make the event as inclusive as possible.

Road closures

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, event organisers are now advising that a number of the town’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The event will require the closure of a number of roads and road junctions, parking restrictions, as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders on Sunday October 19.

Parking restrictions will be in force from 6pm on Saturday October 18 around the whole route including: Cleveland Way, Foreshore Road, Marine Drive & Royal Albert Drive until 1pm on Sunday October 19.

Road closures around the start/finish on Cleveland Way will be installed from 5am to 2pm on the Sunday.

Road closures around the route including Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and Peasholm Gap will be installed from 8.45am.

All road closures will be taken off on a rolling basis when safe to do so.

Visit https://www.runforall.com/media/apbfo2au/2025-yorkshire-coast-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf for full details on the road closures and traffic restrictions.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “The safety of our participants and spectators at our events is always a priority, and as with any major running event, we must put some road closures in place to ensure this.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause over the weekend in Scarborough, and we will work to see that all closures are lifted as soon as possible.”

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K is supported by McCain, Scarborough A.C, Vantage Motor Group.