2025 Scarborough Pride could be the last unless financial backing is found

Scarborough Pride in 2024

Scarborough Pride has unveiled a bold new fundraising campaign, “Thriving and Free”, aimed at securing the long-term future of the town’s LGBTQIA+ celebrations.

Amid a sharp decline in public donations and rising costs, the campaign is a rallying cry to the community: Pride needs you now more than ever.

Over the past years, Scarborough Pride has blossomed into a joyous, defiant, and inclusive celebration of identity, love, and equality.

It’s a lifeline for many – a beacon of visibility, solidarity, and support. But now, its future hangs in the balance.

George Wakely, chair of the volunteer-run charity said: “Pride is not just a party, it’s a protest, a safe space, a celebration, and a vital source of empowerment.

“But without urgent support, we are at real risk of losing it.”

Donations, which have traditionally underpinned the event, have dropped significantly in recent months, jeopardising the ability to fund vital infrastructure, security, entertainment, and accessibility provisions.

Without a strong financial backbone, Scarborough Pride may not return next year.

“We’ve always been driven by passion and powered by community.

“McCain, as our headline sponsor, supports us a lot in our mission, not just financially, but with volunteers and their own internal events,” said George.

“But Pride is an expensive event to put on and passion alone can’t pay for the minimum we need to put the event on before we factor in performers. We need the communities support.”

‘Thriving and Free’ is more than a fundraising effort, it’s a declaration that Pride in Scarborough belongs to everyone.

The campaign invites individuals, businesses, and allies across Yorkshire and beyond to donate whatever they can and keep Pride both thriving and free for the community.

From £1 to £1,000, every donation can help Pride reach its target and ensure its continuance for the local community.

Larger donors and sponsors will have the opportunity to visibly support one of the North’s most vibrant Pride events.

George said: “Scarborough Pride has always been about community, about showing up for each other, being visible, and celebrating freedom in all its forms.

“Today, the community needs to show up for Pride.

“Visit https://www.justgiving.com/charity/scarboroughpride to contribute. Share widely.

“Spread the word.

“Because Pride should not just survive. It should thrive.”