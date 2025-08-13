2025 Scarborough Pride could be the last unless financial backing is found

By Louise French
Published 13th Aug 2025, 13:42 BST
Scarborough Pride in 2024placeholder image
Scarborough Pride in 2024
Scarborough Pride has unveiled a bold new fundraising campaign, “Thriving and Free”, aimed at securing the long-term future of the town’s LGBTQIA+ celebrations.

Amid a sharp decline in public donations and rising costs, the campaign is a rallying cry to the community: Pride needs you now more than ever.

Over the past years, Scarborough Pride has blossomed into a joyous, defiant, and inclusive celebration of identity, love, and equality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a lifeline for many – a beacon of visibility, solidarity, and support. But now, its future hangs in the balance.

George Wakely, chair of the volunteer-run charity said: “Pride is not just a party, it’s a protest, a safe space, a celebration, and a vital source of empowerment.

“But without urgent support, we are at real risk of losing it.”

Donations, which have traditionally underpinned the event, have dropped significantly in recent months, jeopardising the ability to fund vital infrastructure, security, entertainment, and accessibility provisions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Without a strong financial backbone, Scarborough Pride may not return next year.

“We’ve always been driven by passion and powered by community.

McCain, as our headline sponsor, supports us a lot in our mission, not just financially, but with volunteers and their own internal events,” said George.

“But Pride is an expensive event to put on and passion alone can’t pay for the minimum we need to put the event on before we factor in performers. We need the communities support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Thriving and Free’ is more than a fundraising effort, it’s a declaration that Pride in Scarborough belongs to everyone.

The campaign invites individuals, businesses, and allies across Yorkshire and beyond to donate whatever they can and keep Pride both thriving and free for the community.

From £1 to £1,000, every donation can help Pride reach its target and ensure its continuance for the local community.

Larger donors and sponsors will have the opportunity to visibly support one of the North’s most vibrant Pride events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George said: “Scarborough Pride has always been about community, about showing up for each other, being visible, and celebrating freedom in all its forms.

“Today, the community needs to show up for Pride.

“Visit https://www.justgiving.com/charity/scarboroughpride to contribute. Share widely.

“Spread the word.

“Because Pride should not just survive. It should thrive.”

Related topics:PrideMcCain
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice