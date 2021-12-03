MORE PHOTOS in a special awards supplement in The Scarborough News, published on Thursday 9th December. All photos by Richard Ponter.

21 photos from the glittering Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards at the Spa

Here's a gallery of photos from the best awards event of the year on the Yorkshire Coast, The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2021.

By Steve Bambridge
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:02 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:36 pm

As usual, businesses and their staff were honoured for their achievements. This year there were also awards for our communities' Covid heroes; among the memorable moments from the night was the disbelief and delight at winning for Hannah Blackshire and Michelle Ahmed, of Facebook Games for Charity. Also, the stage packed with teams from Duraweld, Fortus Business Advisors and Accountants and Saint Catherine' s as they received their respective winners' awards; and the moving and humbling words from young Cameron Norman, the Social Care Hero winner.

1. Awards night

A great night at The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2021.

2. Awards night

A great night at The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2021.

3. Awards night

Cameron Norman, left, who works at MCA Priceholme care home, won Social Care Hero; pictured with Harry Gration, and Aaron Padgham from sponsors St Cecilia's Care Group.

4. Awards night

A great night at The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2021.

Scarborough News Business Excellence AwardsYorkshire CoastSaint Catherine
