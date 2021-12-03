21 photos from the glittering Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards at the Spa

As usual, businesses and their staff were honoured for their achievements. This year there were also awards for our communities' Covid heroes; among the memorable moments from the night was the disbelief and delight at winning for Hannah Blackshire and Michelle Ahmed, of Facebook Games for Charity. Also, the stage packed with teams from Duraweld, Fortus Business Advisors and Accountants and Saint Catherine' s as they received their respective winners' awards; and the moving and humbling words from young Cameron Norman, the Social Care Hero winner.