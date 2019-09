Take a walk down memory lane with these 21 things from the town's past. For more of our nostalgic pictures, click here to see photos from nights out back in 2011 and 2012.

1. Watch a water ski display in Peasholm Park Mr Blobby, Batman and Robin and even a human pyramid could all be seen skiing on the lake in Peasholm Park putting on a show for spectators. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Buy a toy Sulmans Toys and Gifts The go-to shop for toys closed its doors in 2016 after 40 years trading. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. See animals at the Zoo and Marineland Open between 1969 and 1984, the zoo was home to many exotic animals including dolphins, sea lions, a snake pit, an elephant, wolves and bear cubs. It became Mr Marvels amusement park. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Buy pick n mix at Woolworths It was a sad day in 2008 when the national chain went into administration and the store in town closed its doors for the final time. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more