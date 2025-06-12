22-mile 'Ambulance Amble' from Scarborough to Whitby to support paramedic Eric

A group of ambulance staff, family and friends are set to take on a 22-mile charity walk from Scarborough Hospital to Whitby — an event they’re calling the Ambulance Amble.

Around 100 people will take on the walk on Thursday July 3 in support of Whitby paramedic Eric Ambler, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2024.

Eric has been a trusted and familiar presence in the area since 1987, serving as a paramedic with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and volunteering with Whitby RNLI.

His selflessness and compassion have touched countless lives over his 37-year career.

Paramedic Eric Ambler.

Even as his health declined, Eric remained at work, putting the needs of others before his own until the point of diagnosis.

Now, as he undergoes immunotherapy, friends and colleagues are walking in his honour to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK - helping to fund vital research and support the development of better treatments for those fighting this disease.

The walk follows the scenic old railway line and Cleveland Way, finishing at The Friendship Rowing Club in Whitby, where walkers will celebrate Eric with a well-earned pizza from DOH Pizzas and a pint.

It’s a story not only of one man’s remarkable service, but of a team’s dedication to standing by him - and by the wider cause of cancer research.

Jamie Wassall, a colleague of Eric’s at the ambulance service, said there will be people from the ambulance service taking part, with some coming over from Driffield and Filey, as well as Goathland firefighters joining the walk.

Some people will be walking the entire route, some part of it.

Twenty parking spaces have been allocated at the abbey car park on the day by North Yorkshire Council, while Coastal and Country and Fudge’s Taxis are providing transport to get walkers to the start point at Scarborough Hospital’s new Urgent Care Centre.

The ambulance service is supplying a car and a welfare van en route – Jamie is also appealing to supermarkets for fruit and cereal bars etc.

OddBalls clothing company is also donating eight pairs of bowel cancer pants.

A JustGiving page has been set up – click here if you’d like to donate.