Scores of professional kite flyers attended the event which took place on Filey Country Park.

Originally planned for last year but cancelled because of the pandemic, the event was staged by Scarborough Council and Northern Kite Group, which organises other events including Bridlington Kite Festival.

Large colourful kites of all shapes filled the skies above Filey beach including Oscar, the biggest teddy bear-shaped kite in the world.

