24-hour TikTok livestream aims to make the children of Scarborough's Christmas special

Joe and Courtney Maw

A Scarborough couple who collected hundreds of toys to give to local children in 2020 are aiming to increase the amount this Christmas.

Joe and Courtney Maw live in Cumbria and are both studying at university – Joe in Newcastle and Courtney in Cumbria – but that hasn’t stopped them finding a creative way to bring Christmas gifts to the children of Scarborough.

The couple, who grew up in the town, have created a wishlist of presents on Amazon titled ‘Making Everyone’s Christmas Special”.

Joe and Courtney with the toys they collected in 2020

It features gifts for children of all ages with prices ranging from £2-£200.

They will promote the campaign in a special 24-hour livestream on TikTok which will involve a number of well known TikTokers.

Courtney said: “Last year we collected over 300 toys and this year should be even better.

Our TikTok following has increased from 50,000 to 150,000 and the 24-hour live stream on November 6 has some big guests lined up.

The toys which bought joy to the children of Scarborough in 2020

“These include four who have been on TV and most have nearly one million followers each.

“If we do it right, we can make sure lots of children and teenagers in Scarborough have a good Christmas.”

Joe, who is studying law at the University of Northumbria, is recognisable for his portrayal of Johnny Taylor in the BBC TV Series Tracy Beaker Returns.

He said: “We’ve got quite a following on social media, so we’re trying to make sure kids who wouldn’t normally get presents get presents.”

Scarborough Lions helped Santa deliver the toys to Trish Kinsella of the Rainbow Centre on behalf of Joe and Courtney.

“We’ve set up a wish list on Amazon, so if anybody wants to get involved, they can do so by checking out our TikTok and Instagram pages Its_JoeandCourtney.

Joe will be joined by fellow cast members from the show including Chris Slater (who played Frank), who will appear alongside his girlfriend Samantha Wilson, Kia Pegg (who played Jodi) and Nelly and Gwen Currant (who played twins Billie and Toni in the show).

Also appearing will be Britain’s Got Talent star Jade Kilduff from Sign Along with Us and popular TikTokers Kacey Rose, Alex Platt, Millie Tiplady, Iconic Moments (Jack), Tommy TikTok, Charmane (Charbusbanter) and Holly Hoskin.

The 24-hour livestream starts at 8am on Saturday November 6 and will feature an eclectic range of events.

Highlights include at 10am: A Massive Tracy Beaker Kahoot Quiz where everyone can take part to see if they can beat the cast of the show (with Nelly, Gwen, Chris, Joe and Kia)

A “Would you Rather?” Christmas edition with Jack at 12.30pm

A Christmas kahoot Quiz and Q and A at 2pm with Millie.

A Christmas scavenger hunt with Holly Hos at 3.30pm

At 5pm: Chris and Sam will join a “Who is the most likely to?” couples edition and at 6pm Jade will take part in a Christmas gingerbread house making competition.

At 7pm Kia will decorate her Christmas cookie and at 8pm Charmane will feature in Heads Up.

Join Alex at 9pm for Christmas Song Trivia and Tommy at 10pm for a giant version of Connect 4 before Kacey rounds off the guest list at 11pm with a “Draw what I describe – Christmas” edition.

Joe and Courtney will then take viewers through the night before finishing at 8am on Sunday November 7.

If you’d like to support the campaign, you can find the wishlist online at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3OX0YDNU1FP25.