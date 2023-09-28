News you can trust since 1882
244th anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head commemorated in Bridlington and Filey

The 1779 Festival, now in its third year, featured a sand art design on Filey Beach, a sell-out Shipwreck Walk by local historian Catherine Welch and a 1779 Trail Walk from Bridlington Harbour Museum to the Chalk Tower in Flamborough.
By Louise French
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
Ready to receive the saluteReady to receive the salute
The festival featured a ‘pop-up’ Heritage Centre telling the story of the significant battle during the American War for Independence.

A ‘travel poster’, in the style of the iconic travel posters of the last century, was displayed at each train station between Bridlington and Scarborough.

The Sea Cadet parade, inspection and service, was attended by Royal Navy Lt Jonathan Aylett and US Navy Cdr Michael Sturm.

The Sea Cadet paradeThe Sea Cadet parade
The Sea Cadet parade
The Festival Dinner at the Sea Cadets Pavilion was a sell-out with all monies raised being shared between Filey Bay 1779 and Filey Sea Cadets.

The festival takes place on or around September 23 each year, building to the 250th Anniversary in 2029.

For more information, or to get involved, contact the FB1779 Working Group by emailing [email protected].

