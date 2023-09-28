244th anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head commemorated in Bridlington and Filey
The festival featured a ‘pop-up’ Heritage Centre telling the story of the significant battle during the American War for Independence.
A ‘travel poster’, in the style of the iconic travel posters of the last century, was displayed at each train station between Bridlington and Scarborough.
The Sea Cadet parade, inspection and service, was attended by Royal Navy Lt Jonathan Aylett and US Navy Cdr Michael Sturm.
The Festival Dinner at the Sea Cadets Pavilion was a sell-out with all monies raised being shared between Filey Bay 1779 and Filey Sea Cadets.
The festival takes place on or around September 23 each year, building to the 250th Anniversary in 2029.
For more information, or to get involved, contact the FB1779 Working Group by emailing [email protected].