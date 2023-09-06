News you can trust since 1882
Pictures special on a big night out in Scarborough, September 2013.

25 pictures of a Big Night Out in Scarborough from September 2013

Revellers are pictured enjoying a great night out in Scarborough as we look back in the archives at these photos from September 2013.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST

See who you can spot!

Ashleigh, Siobhan and Sarah catching up in Itis Itis. 133625b

1. Scarborough Big Night Out September 2013

Ashleigh, Siobhan and Sarah catching up in Itis Itis. 133625b Photo: Graeme Farrah

Jess and Miller serving the punters in Vivaz. 133912e

2. Scarborough Big Night Out September 2013

Jess and Miller serving the punters in Vivaz. 133912e Photo: Graeme Farrah

Andrea and Gaz having a great time in Vivaz. 133912d

3. Scarborough Big Night Out September 2013

Andrea and Gaz having a great time in Vivaz. 133912d Photo: Graeme Farrah

Kirsty, Chazza, Sam, Jade, Shaye, Jenny, Rachel and Laura all celebrating Rhianna's 20th birthday. 133912n

4. Scarborough Big Night Out September 2013

Kirsty, Chazza, Sam, Jade, Shaye, Jenny, Rachel and Laura all celebrating Rhianna's 20th birthday. 133912n Photo: Graeme Farrah

