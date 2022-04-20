3 Score and 10 band raises £437 for Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee Humanitarian Aid fund with Beaconsfield concert

The group, which has two members from Bridlington, two from Driffield, and one from Hornsea, played a set packed with 60s and 70s hits. Photo submitted

Local band 3 Score and 10 performed at the Beaconsfield in Bridlington earlier this month to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Humanitarian Aid fund for Ukraine.



They waived their usual fee to bring in much-needed funds and raised a total of £437.50 at the gig.

Lead guitarist John Avery said: “The Ukrainian colours were in evidence with us all dressed in blue and yellow and the blue drum kit tied with yellow scarves.

“Our grateful thanks goes to landlady Lesley who created space for us and sponsored the raffle. We were well-chuffed with the generosity of the audience!”