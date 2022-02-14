40th anniversary of the Falklands War marked with Bridlington parade and commemoration service at the Priory

Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry is hoping people will take part in the Falklands parade and service at the Priory.

A parade and commemoration service conducted by Rev Matthew Pollard at Bridlington Priory will take place on Saturday, April 2 – the day Argentina invaded the Falklands.

Bridlington Town mayor Liam Dealtry is hoping all Bridlington veterans, cadets and Standards will take part in the occasion, which will start on the High Street at 2.30pm (stepping off at 2.45pm).

He is also calling on residents to line the streets as the parade makes its way to the Priory service which starts at 3pm.

Bridlington has a unique link to the war through a local radio ham operator who was in contact with Reg Silvey at Port Stanley in the Falklands.

Bob North relayed messages from Mr Silvey about damage caused by RAF bombing raids on Stanley airport and map coordinates of Argentine weaponry to the Ministry of Defence.

Mr North, who has passed away, will be represented by family members at the commemoration service.

Mr Dealtry said: “We are going to hold a parade and church service on Saturday, April 2 to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

“The parade will make its way through the Old Town, stepping off around 2.45pm.

“We will be marching through the High Street, and hopefully through the Bayle Gate, finishing at the Priory.

“Hopefully everyone will come into the priory where Rev Matthew Pollard will conduct the service.

“The family of Mr Bob North, who was an integral part of the war, will be attending the service.

“Mr North was a ham radio operator who at the time lived in Bridlington.

“He actually made contact with a man in the Falklands who kept in touch with each other.

“He relayed messages from the Falklands to the MoD about the success of bombing missions by the RAF.

“He was important to the conflict, delivering information to our forces at the start of the conflict.

“His daughter and grandchildren will be at the service.

“There are a number of Bridlington Veterans who served in the war who actually on the ground in the Falklands so we would love them to attend.

“All veterans, cadets and Standards are most welcome and it would be great if people lined the streets and gave a round of applause to the veterans.

“April 2 was the date that Argentina invaded the Falklands, so we thought this would be a good time to hold the parade.

“Our boys and girls were out there defending the island before the invasion fleet set sail.”

Anyone who would like to contact Mr Dealtry about taking part in the parade and service can do so through Bridlington Town Council, by calling 07905 874278, or by emailing [email protected]