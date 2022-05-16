42 white sculptures delivered for decoration ahead of Puffins Galore! tourism campaign

Rachel and James Murray with a fibre glass puffin outside The Boathouse offices in Hull. Photo by by Paul Smith

Puffins Galore! is a tourism campaign which will see the decorated puffin sculptures placed at coastal towns and attractions from Flamborough to Spurn Point as well as inland towns and villages.

The puffin sculptures, which stand 1.5 metres high, will play a starring role in the Puffins Galore! trail.

The sculptures have arrived at The Boathouse offices, next to Hull Marina.

Rachel and James Murray with Clare Huby, a director of Puffins Galore Ltd, and one of the puffins. Photo by Paul Smith.

They are now being decorated by professional artists who responded to the brief of telling a story of the East Coast, its local wildlife, green energy and climate change.

The painted puffins will be unveiled on Saturday, July 2 at a series of coastal sites throughout East Yorkshire as well as some inland locations including Hull, Beverley, Cottingham and Patrington.

Rachel and James, who have owned The Boathouse for more than 20 years, said the sculptures appealed their passion for culture.

James, an architect, said: “I come from a creative industry and I think art and culture is very important so we were happy to pause our project to accommodate the puffins.

“We remember the Larkin toads and the moths which were created for the Amy Johnson Festival and we have also seen other animal sculpture trails around the country.”

Puffins Galore! was launched with funding from Yorkshire Coast BID and East Riding of Yorkshire Council as part of their drive to boost tourism and increase visitor numbers.

That investment has already enabled the organisers to secure additional sponsorship from more than 40 businesses across the region.

Clare Huby, a director of Puffins Galore Ltd, said: “The sculptures were due for delivery in March but they are made at a factory in Poland and a lot of the work had to stop because some of the workers are from Ukraine or have family there.

“Our first concern was for the safety of the people. All we could do was be patient and wait until their colleagues could catch up with the work. Our artists and sponsors have been very understanding and sympathetic and we are grateful for that.

“We’re now at the point where I am really looking forward to seeing the puffins in their new homes. Having previously delivered Larkin with Toads and A Moth for Amy we know it will be challenging and tiring but we have a great team working on it.”

Puffins Galore! will run for six months after which all the sculptures will be sold, either to their sponsors or at a grand charity auction.